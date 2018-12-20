Frank Mir Breaks Silence On Bloody Bellator 212 Loss

Last weekend, former UFC champion Frank Mir suffered a bloody loss (watch the highlights) to Javy Ayala at Bellator 212 from Honolulu, Hawaii.

The longtime veteran was forced to tap to strikes in the second round due to injury. It was the first time he had ever submitted in his lengthy career. Mir revealed shortly thereafter that he had suffered an alveolar fracture in the bout, putting his future in jeopardy. Mir’s “Phonebooth Fight’ co-host Richard Hunter detailed the injury in a series of tweets:

“I just talked to [Frank Mir] & he told me he has an alveolar ridge fracture, which caused the tap. Frank was without his mouthpiece for about a minute & 1/2 of the 2nd round & that’s where the injury occurred.

“Also told me he thought it was just his teeth so he was trying to pull them out so he could continue but then the pain went through the roof,” Hunter added. “This is a rough sport, folks.”

With his fighting career unknown, Mir broke his silence this week in a statement on Facebook (via BJPenn.com). Posting a picture alongside his daughter, he thanked Bellator, Ayala, and his fans:

“Fight life. Thank you for all the support and messages from everyone. It means a lot. Thank you @bellatormma and to @eyecandyayala, best of luck in your career. Things don’t always go your way but you learned and keep moving forward.”

The loss was an especially brutal one considering it was Mir’s fourth straight. He was finished by heavyweight great Fedor Emelianenko in his previous bout.