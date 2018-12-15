Bellator 212 Highlights: Bloodied Frank Mir Taps To Strikes

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir took on Javy Ayala at last night’s (Fri., December 14, 2018) “Bellator and USO Present: Salute the Troops” from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.
The result was a vicious, gruesome loss for Mir. He had a strong opening round yet the bout fell apart in the second. He was cut open in the round and the fight became a bloody mess. Ayala battered Mir with varied strikes as it became hard to watch:
Mir later tapped out due to strikes after a final onslaught of elbows against the cage:
The loss was amazingly Mir’s first submission loss of his illustrious career. It was his fourth in a row as well.