Frank Mir Reveals Gruesome Injury Suffered At Bellator 212

Decorated former UFC champion Frank Mir lost a bloody battle to Javy Ayala (highlights here) at last night’s (Fri., December 14, 2018) Bellator 212 from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Now, Mir reveals the injury he suffered in the bout.

Mir was able to find some success in the opening round. But he was cut open badly in the second round. It lead to his demise as a result. Mir ended up tapping out due to strikes, the first submission loss of his lengthy MMA career.

Speculation was that Mir must have been seriously injured to tap out to strikes. That was in fact the case. Mir’s “Phonebooth Fight Podcast” co-host Richard Hunter revealed this morning (via BJPenn.com) that Mir had suffered an alveolar fracture:

“I just talked to @thefrankmir & he told me he has an alveolar ridge fracture, which caused the tap. Frank was without his mouthpiece for about a minute & 1/2 of the 2nd round & that’s where the injury occurred.”

Extreme Pain

Hunter then detailed just how gruesome Mir’s injury was. He fought through incredible pain but could just not continue:

“Also told me he thought it was just his teeth so he was trying to pull them out so he could continue but then the pain went through the roof. This is a rough sport, folks.”

Ouch. Indeed it is a rough sport, and Mir can be dubbed nothing but a warrior for his overall body of work in mixed martial arts. He’s one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time. The fact that had not tapped until this point is a testament to that fact.

His career may be nearing its end with four consecutive losses. Mir appears more than ready to go out on his shield. Should he based on the brutal injury he suffered last night?