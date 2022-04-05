NFL running back, former San Francisco 49ers standout, Frank Gore is set for his professional boxing debut on May 14. – linking up with Gamebred Promotions, led by two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal at an MMA/boxing event.

Frank Gore, 39, recently made his boxing debut on the undercard of December’s boxing rematch between former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley and the undefeated YouTuber, Jake Paul – suffering a split decision loss to NBA alum, Deron Williams in an exhibition pairing.

UFC alum, Chael Sonnen previously claimed he turned down an exhibition bout with Frank Gore

Frank Gore, who sits at third in the most rushing yards achieved in NFL history list announced earlier this month that he intends to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers again and retire with the team. News of Gore’s signing with Gamebred Promotions ahead of a professional boxing debut on May 14. was initially reported by MMA Junkie.

Competing for the 49ers from 2005 until 2014, Gore who then spend three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, before a 2018 move to Miami Dolphins, a 2019 tenure with the Buffalo Bills, and then a one-year stint with the New York Jets in 2020 – featuring in 15 games throughout the season.

As mentioned earlier, Gore currently sits at number three in the official rushing yards list, behind just former Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton, and former Dallas Cowboys running back, Emmitt Smith.

The May 14. event featuring Gore is set to take place in Jackson, Mississippi – with an official opponent for the 39-year-old’s professional debut yet to be determined at the time of publication.

Featuring on the main card of the aforenoted, Paul’s sixth round knockout win over Woodley in the pair’s rematch, Gore fought to a split decision loss against Williams over the course of four exhibition rounds, prior to Cuban star, Amanda Serrano’s unanimous decision victory against Miriam Gutierrez.

