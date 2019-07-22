Francisco Trinaldo Wants Win Bonus After UFC San Antonio Loss To ‘P*ssy’ Alexander Hernandez

Spread the word!













Francisco Trinaldo was not happy at all with his loss to Alexander Hernandez at UFC San Antonio this past weekend.

The two lightweights collided on the main card of UFC San Antonio in a fight that was rather uneventful. Still, many felt that Trinaldo had done enough to win the decision. In fact, 11 of the 13 media scorecards on MMA Decisions had the Brazilian winning the fight.

However, the three judges scoring the fight unfortunately saw it differently as Hernandez emerged victorious with scorecards of 30-27, 29-28 and 30-27. But for Trinaldo, Hernandez did not win a single round:

“I’m still a bit upset,” Trinaldo told MMA Fighting. “They shamelessly took the win away from me. I thought I was winning… I could have done more, trying to knock him out, but it’s tough. It’s tough to fight here. If they want to build this kid they have to start giving him easy fights, otherwise he won’t get anywhere. He doesn’t belong here. Everybody knows he won’t get anywhere.

“He didn’t win one round. He didn’t land one strike that hurt me. Every strike I landed, he would open his eyes wide open. Just watch the fight. I know it’s not UFC’s fault, but these judges have to judge marbles tournaments instead. They suck. They took my win away and I’m the only one who was really harmed.”

“Massaranduba” knows the UFC doesn’t control the judges, but if Hernandez gets the win, he wants his win bonus at the very least:

“If they want to put a win on his record, go for it, but I want my win bonus. I deserve it,” Trinaldo explained. “I went there to put a beating on him and he just ran. Everybody saw I won. UFC employees were shocked, they don’t know how they gave that kid the win. The least they can do is give me my win bonus.”

Trinaldo concluded with some strong words for Hernandez:

“I train hard every single say, focused, to come here and lose like that,” Trinaldo added. “This guy came here all cocky, feeling like a badass… I always say fighters fear no one so don’t come here mean mugging. This kid acts all cocky, but when the cage closes he’s a p*ssy. They want to turn this p*ssy into a man.”

Did you also think Trinaldo was robbed?