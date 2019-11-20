Francisco Trinaldo Calls Out Edson Barboza For UFC Brasilia

Spread the word!













Francisco Trinaldo is looking to reenter the top 15 of the UFC lightweight rankings.

Trinaldo outpointed Bobby Green at UFC Sao Paulo on Saturday to return to the win column. Having fought on home soil, the Brazilian wants to do it again when the promotion returns to Brasilia on March 14.

“Massaranduba” lived in Brasilia early in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career and would love to compete there. He even has an opponent in mind in Edson Barboza, who he respectfully called out:

“I want to fight in Brasilia,” Trinaldo said in an interview with Combate (via Bloody Elbow). “I have nothing against Barboza, who, to me, is the best Muay Thai fighter. Can you imagine me and Barboza fighting in Brasilia? I think the fans would enjoy the hell out of that. I like Barboza, I think it would be interesting to fight him. People like him a lot. I’ve defeated some guys he has defeated, too.

“I’m not challenging him, I just think it would be a good fight for the fans in Brasilia, a main event or something to sell for the public. I’m sure we’ll throw down. Barboza is tough, but I have tough sparring partners. Muay Thai guys, like him. Our gym is good at striking. I can go five rounds, all striking. Here in Brazil, few fighters have more fans than me.”

Barboza is on a two-fight losing skid, having lost to Justin Gaethje and Paul Felder earlier this year. Maybe a fight with Trinaldo is something that could interest him?

Would you want to see this fight next?