UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is following the lead of other notable athletes when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency.

Ngannou will reportedly convert half of his UFC 270 to Bitcoin, after an initial report by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. He’ll also give away $300,000 worth of Bitcoin via his social media followings on Twitter and Instagram.

Ngannou later posted a video on his Twitter page confirming the news.

I believe bitcoin can empower people everywhere. So I’m excited to partner w/ @CashApp to take half my #UFC270 purse in bitcoin. I want to make bitcoin more accessible to my fans, so I’m giving out $300K in bitcoin! Follow @CashApp + drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin pic.twitter.com/8JEvJ1UYu1 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 18, 2022

“After learning more and more about Bitcoin, I truly believe it is the future of money,” Ngannou said. “Bitcoin has the ability to empower people all over the world and that’s why I’m excited to partner with Cash App to give some of my fans the opportunity to own some Bitcoin of their own.” (h/t BJPenn)

Francis Ngannou Dives Into Crypto World

Ngannou joins the likes of NFL stars Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr., along with former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee, among athletes who have dove headfirst into the world of cryptocurrency. It’s unclear if his deal with Bitcoin and CashApp will be long-term.

Ngannou is set to make his first heavyweight title defense at UFC 270 this weekend. He’ll face interim champion Ciryl Gane, a former teammate of his at MMA Factory.

Ngannou earned the title after defeating Stipe Miocic last year at UFC 260. He is widely regarded as one of the most exciting heavyweights in MMA history.

Ngannou’s brand continues to flourish after he became champion. He’s made numerous trips to his home country of Cameroon and was even called out for a boxing match by heavyweight star Tyson Fury.

His partnership with CashApp and Bitcoin comes amidst an ongoing contract dispute with the UFC, and his fight at UFC 270 against Gane could potentially be his last with the promotion.

