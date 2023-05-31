Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, and recent PFL (Professional Fighters League) signing, Francis Ngannou, has been warned about the potential pursuit of a professional boxing debut against former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder by decorated gold holder, Terence Crawford, with the Batié native warned about a potential devastating KO loss.

Ngannou, a ruthless knockout artist in his own right, has been sidelined from combat sports since January of last year, most recently headlining UFC 270 against former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane – successfully unifying the titles in a unanimous decision win over the Frenchman.



Electing to depart the UFC in January of this year following the completion of his contractual obligations with the promotion, Ngannou penned terms on a monumental deal with the Peter Murray-led PFL earlier this month.

And expected to remain sidelined from mixed martial arts until next year, Cameroonian heavyweight, Francis Ngannou is slated to switch focus to a long-rumored debut in the squared-circle – eyeing fights against the likes of the above-mentioned, Wilder, current champion, Tyson Fury, and former gold holder, Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou issued real warning ahead of expected boxing debut

However, according to welterweight kingpin, the undefeated, Crawford, Ngannou would be wise to avoid a fight with Wilder in the future – warning him of a potential brutal knockout loss he could be on the receiving end of.

“If he (Deontay Wilder) hits you, you’re going to sleep,” Terence Crawford told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour while discussing Francis Ngannou. “Deontay Wilder, he hits you, you’re going to sleep. Tyson Fury, he went to sleep and woke up. I don’t see too many other guys doing that. Deontay Wilder is one of the biggest punchers ever, so just keep that in mind.”

Winning undisputed UFC heavyweight gold back in March 2021, Ngannou landed the undisputed title with a thunderous second round KO win over Stipe Miocic, avenging a prior decision loss to the Ohio veteran.

