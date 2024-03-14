Francis Ngannou reveals mystery warm up issue ahead of Anthony Joshua fight: ‘I was falling asleep’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou provides update following horrific knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Last Friday proved a step to far for Ngannou when he faced off with Joshua in Saudi Arabia. After dropping ‘The Predator’, Joshua would completely shut the lights out on an already dazed Ngannou in just the second round.

Despite displaying a great chin throughout his career, Joshua left Ngannou utterly unconscious and in need of oxygen – a sight that many thought they would never see. Seeing a fighter in the state that he was is always concerning and while Ngannou does seem in good spirits, claimed that he was ‘falling asleep’ prior to the loss.

Francis Ngannou reveals issues warming up for Anthony Joshua fight

“I remember being in the locker room trying to warm ubut I was feeling asleep, I was sweating but I was feeling asleep,” Francis Ngannou said during an Instagram Live session. “No blame to anybody all the blame here is just about me it’s the game, walking into that (fight) we all knew it could happen, I wasn’t seeing it happen like that but I always knew it could happen.”

Francis Ngannou has revealed on Instagram that he was "falling asleep" as he warmed up in the changing rooms ahead of his fight with Anthony Joshua 🗣



Ngannou would also confirm that he intends to continue fighting but has yet to state whether it will be MMA or boxing next.

“I just want to let you guys know that it’s not over yet, not at all, we’re just getting started,” Ngannou said. “The only thing that we will miss here is time and I think we have a good amount of time ahead of us.

“As for right now, I’m going to take some time for myself spend some time with my family and friends, and then come back really and get ready for another challenge and adventure.”

Nagnnou is still signed to the PFL, who have stated their interest in pitting him against their heavyweight champion Rennan Ferreira, who recently defeated Bellator champion Ryan Bader.

