Dana White reacts to Francis Ngannou’s KO loss: ‘If Tyson Fury trained, that fight would’ve ended, too’

Reacting to former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou’s stunning knockout loss to boxing star, Anthony Joshua over the weekend, promotional boss, Dana White has claimed if WBC heavyweight kingpin, Tyson Fury actually trained for his fight with the Cameroonian last August – the result would have been a mirror-image.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the promotion’s banner, departed the White-led organization at the beginning of last year following the completion of his contractual obligations, in less than ceremonious circumstances.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And since signing with the Peter Murray-led PFL since his departure from the UFC, Ngannou has made his way to two high-profile heavyweight boxing matches – the first of which in a controversial loss to the aforenoted, Fury last summer.



However, in Riyadh earlier this weekend, Ngannou suffered his first knockout loss in combat sports, with ex-two-time world heavyweight champion, Joshua turning in a blistering and punishing one-punch knockout in Saudi Arabia in the pair’s showdown.

Mandatory Credit: Richard Pelham

Dana White shares thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s loss

And sharing his thoughts on Ngannou’s defeat – in which the Batié native claimed he had let his entire fanbase down, White expressed his dislike for crossover boxing matches – before claiming Ngannou would have suffered a similar fate if he fought a primed and prepped Fury last year.

“I mean, I saw it [Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou] on social media,” Dana White told assembled media after UFC 299. “…Yeah, I mean, going into the (Tyson) Fury fight – if Fury trained for the fight and didn’t show up like, you know, look like he ate Tyson Fury, it’s probably the way that fight would’ve ended, too.”

“Listen, you know how I feel about the crossovers into boxing,” Dana White continued. “That’s how they end – just like that.”

Expected to make his first outing in the PFL SmartCage later this year off the back of his knockout defeat to Watford native, Joshua – Ngannou will likely be matched against recent superfight winner, Renan Ferreira, who is fresh from a stunning knockout win over Ryan Bader earlier this month.

What’s next for Francis Ngannou after his KO defeat to Anthony Joshua?