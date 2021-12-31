Francis Ngannou says he can’t envisage himself retiring without stepping into the world of boxing to take on the likes of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

The UFC heavyweight champion is arguably the most devastating puncher in MMA history, with 12 of his 16 professional wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

Fury is undoubtedly the best heavyweight boxer on the planet, boasting an undefeated record while holding the WBC, Ring Magazine, and Lineal heavyweight titles. Wilder has shared the ring with ‘The Gypsy King’ three times and on occasion managed to run Fury close without picking up a win.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Ngannou expressed his desire to test his boxing skills against the likes of Fury and Wilder, he said.

“Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder. I would like to test myself to that level. It’s not the same sport, although I’m the champion, I’m in the top in this division. At the end of the day, it’s just about like trained hands, trained punches, having a good delivery system to produce bombs and I’m sure that if I deliver my own punch, it’s pretty good, I can make some damage.”

Francis Ngannou Could Move Into Boxing In 2022

‘The Predator’ might get his boxing wish sooner rather than later.

Ngannou currently has one fight left on his UFC deal heading into his UFC 270 heavyweight unification fight with Ciryl Gane.

However, a clause in his contract means that if he beats ‘Bon Gamin’, Ngannou will be obligated to stay with the UFC for one more fight. If he loses, Ngannou will become a free agent but his value in boxing fights with the likes of Fury and Wilder will seriously decrease.

The 35-year-old says even if he opts to re-sign with the UFC, that will not stand in the way of his boxing dreams.

“It’s always been down the line. This is something I’m not taking my eyes off of,” Ngannou said. “It’s gonna happen, either way. Even if, when the UFC and I finalize a deal, the boxing part has to be into it because I can’t see myself retire without boxing.”

Do you want to see Francis Ngannou move into boxing?

