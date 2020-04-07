Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik To Fight At UFC 249

Spread the word!













UFC 249 will now have Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik added to the card.

The heavyweight contest was originally scheduled to headline UFC Columbus last month but had to be postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, UFC president Dana White has been adamant about UFC 249 taking place on April 18. And with both Ngannou and Rozenstruik being open to competing on the card, it looks like they have gotten their wish.

“Confirmed: Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) vs. Jair Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) will take place at UFC 249 on April 18,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted on Monday.

Confirmed: Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) vs. Jair Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) will take place at UFC 249 on April 18. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 7, 2020

Rozenstruik would confirm the fight as well.

“I’m happy to announce that I’ll fight @Francis_Ngannou on April 18 at #UFC249. Further details will be announced shortly!”

UFC 249 still doesn’t have a disclosed location, though it has been reported that it would likely take place on the West Coast of the United States. However, it does have an official main event following today’s news that Tony Ferguson would battle Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title.

The full card can be viewed below:

Who do you have winning in an Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik contest? And what do you think of the full card?