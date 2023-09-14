Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion has been backed to prove a real, significant threat to Tyson Fury’s undefeated professional boxing record next month – with former champion, Joe Joyce claiming the Cameroonian has a “chance” to spring an upset victory.

Ngannou, a former undisputed champion under the banner of the UFC during his time under the banner of the promotion, is slated to make his professional boxing debut next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – taking on incumbent WBC champion, Fury over the course of 10 rounds.

And sidelined since January of last year, Batié knockout artist, Francis Ngannou has been sidelined since he successfully unified the divisional crowns against former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in a one-sided unanimous decision win.

Joe Joyce sings praises of Francis Ngannou’s power ahead of boxing debut

Slated to make his combat sports return next month in the Middle East, Ngannou who has opened and remains a significant betting underdog to defeat Fury in his first boxing out, has a real “chance” to defeat the Morecambe native, at least according to the aforenoted, Joyce.

“I think (Tyson) Fury obviously needs to be switched on, but he’s experienced, he’s got the longer range, he’s taller, so he can keep him at range, but it’s about (Francis) Ngannou coming in,” Joe Joyce told TNT Sports. “But especially with Mike Tyson – he wasn’t a big heavyweight so that’ll be good for him (Francis Ngannou) to get in and if he can nail him with with some big shots, then he’s got a chance.”

“The power’s real if you let him hit you,” Joyce continued. “It only takes one punch in heavyweight boxing so if he can land a good punch – I mean, Fury’s shown he can get up as well, but I’m interested to see this fight.”

Can Francis Ngannou spring a massive upset and beat Tyson Fury in October?