Francis Ngannou Questions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s MMA Readiness: “They Don’t Want That Smoke”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has questioned if Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would be ready for mixed martial arts.

Over the course of the last few years, Francis Ngannou has followed his dreams. He has put his MMA career on hold in favor of blockbuster fights inside the squared circle. During his short run in boxing, he has squared off against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

While he failed to win in both instances, ‘The Predator’ shocked the world when he knocked Fury down and really had him on the ropes. In the eyes of many pundits, he’d probably stand a really good chance of getting his hand raised in a potential rematch.

Recently, though, there’s been more talk of Tyson and Joshua heading in the opposite direction. During a recent interview, Francis Ngannou gave his thoughts on that idea.

Francis Ngannou questions Fury and Joshua

“They don’t want that smoke,” Ngannou said in a PFL DC media scrum (h/t John Morgan). “Nobody wants that, and I wouldn’t want it either. I don’t blame them. There is a lot of elements in MMA that’s way complicated for boxers to crossover than for MMA fighters to crossover to boxing.

“I need to see them do some practice,” he continued. “Maybe one of them have the wrestling skill. You don’t of the grappling skill. We need to see.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

We’re talking about two of the best heavyweight boxers in recent memory. Alas, if they were to step into the cage with someone like Francis Ngannou, it could get embarrassing in a hurry.

There are so many different ways that things could go wrong for pure boxers in MMA. If you don’t believe us, go back and watch over 30 years of action in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. We insist.