Francis Ngannou Thinks Daniel Cormier Submits Stipe Miocic In Rematch

A massive heavyweight rematch is on the horizon. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his title against Stipe Miocic to headline UFC 241 on pay-per-view (PPV) next month.

The action goes down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on August 18. In their first matchup, Cormier dethroned Miocic of the heavyweight crown with a first-round knockout. Cormier has since successfully defended the title once, but Miocic has been sidelined after the birth of his child, and has been gunning for a rematch ever since the defeat.

Now, he’ll get exactly what he wants next month on one of the biggest cards of the year. The winner could very well have a frightening challenger waiting for them in Francis Ngannou. “The Predator” is on a three-fight knockout streak over the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior dos Santos – the latter two being ex-champions.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Ngannou said he fully intends on challenging the winner of Cormier vs. Miocic for the heavyweight strap:

“Either Stipe or D.C., I will go there to get that belt,” Ngannou said.

As for who he predicts will win, Ngannou believes Cormier will once again finish Miocic when they square off. But this time, it’ll be by way of submission:

“D.C. might win again, but maybe this time by submission,” Ngannou said. “This is my vision of the fight.”

If Cormier does emerge victorious against Miocic, it’d make for an interesting matchup between “DC” and Ngannou. Especially with Cormier not seeming too impressed with Ngannou’s work inside the Octagon as of late.

