Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) will try to sign Francis Ngannou if/when the UFC heavyweight champion becomes a free agent.

‘The Predator’ is currently at odds with the MMA leader and it seems he could be on the verge of leaving the UFC to become one of the biggest free agents in sport.

Ngannou was paid just $600,000 for his latest fight, a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

The fight was the last on Ngannou’s current contract, which has been extended due to a championship clause in the deal that ties the Cameroonian KO artist to the UFC for one year or three fights – whatever comes first.

Ngannou is currently recovering from a serious knee injury and has stated his intention to sit out until he and the UFC come to terms on a new deal.

BKFC President Dave Feldman Insists They Are In The Race To Sign Francis Ngannou

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, BKFC President Dave Feldman revealed that he is currently finalizing the signings of two free agents before adding that he will make a play for Ngannou if he leaves the UFC.

“We might be able to get two other free agents that are coming up, probably announce in the next day or two. They are still under contract or we would announce it right now, I don’t want to mess them up,” Feldman said about Ngannou.

“Pretty big names but we are going after the biggest name (Ngannou) so we will see what happens there. The biggest name in free agency. I’m not sure if he’s out of the window yet but we are definitely going to make a play for him. I mean, at that stage, you are talking about money, if we can back that kind of money up, we are in the game. I don’t think we are out of the game for anything, to be honest with you.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you think Francis Ngannou might sign for BKFC?

