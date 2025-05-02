Francis Ngannou releases statement after motorcycle accident which killed woman in Cameroon

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, has released a statement this evening addressing reports he was involved in a motorcycle accident in his native Cameroon, which resulted in the death of 17-year-old, Ntsama Brigitte Manuella.

As pre reports from ActuCameroun earlier this week, Ngannou was involved in a crash with a motorcycle on Easter Sunday last, which resulted in the death of a 17-year-old passenger travelling on the motorcycle.

Transported to hospital in Yadoune, Ntasama Manuelle would later pass away due to her injuries during surgery.

At the time of publication, an official investigation was underway to determine the cause of the accident. And to further determine whom was responsible for the crash.

Francis Ngannou describes accident as “heartbreaking”

However, during an interview with TMZ Sports this evening, Ngannou confirmed reports he had paid medical expenses in a bid to help the 17-year-old before her passing.

From the very beginning, I have been by the family’s side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time,” Francis Ngannou said. “I’ve met with them privately to share in their grief.

“And I will continue to stand with them every step of the way,” Francis Ngannou continued. “I carry their pain with me, and my unwavering thoughts and support remain with them as they face this heartbreaking loss.”