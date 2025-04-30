Ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou involved in motorcycle crash which killed young woman

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident in Yaounde, Cameroon earlier this month, which left a 17-year-old woman dead.

Ngannou, a former champion with the Octagon leader, has since moved to the PFL (Professional Fighters League), where he has fought once. Since his exit from the UFC to boot, Ngannou has twice competed in professional boxing.

Francis Ngannou involved in fatal motorcycle accident

And as per a report from MMA Mania this week, following an initial report from ActuCameroun, Francis Ngannou was involved in a fatal accident on his motorcycle, after colliding with a 17-year-old woman, who was later pronounced dead.

The report detailed how Ngannou had covered all medical expenses related to the incident, however, the woman in question would later die as a result of her injuries caused during the accident.

At the time of publication, an official investigation is underway to determine the responsible party in the incident, which is said to have occurred on Easter Sunday, and determine the cause of the accident.

Furthermore, former UFC heavyweight gold holder, Ngannou has yet to comment publicly on the issue.

We will issue a follow up report on this story once more details arise.