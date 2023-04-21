Former UFC title contender, Chael Sonnen claims Francis Ngannou could be signing a deal very shortly

It was some months ago now that Francis Ngannou and the UFC parted ways following an ugly contract dispute. After the two parties were unable to come to an agreement, Ngannou would walk away from the promotion, and his title.

Since his departure, Ngannou has een linked with several other MMA promotions and even professional boxers. However, in a run-in with One Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong Sonnen revealed via his YouTube channel that a deal may be close to being done.

Chael Sonnen reveals Francis Ngannou conversation

Discussing the Ngannou situation, Sonnen revealed that he had run into Sityodtong and that the promoter might have let slip something.

“Chatri [Sityodtong] said to me ‘Chael as you know we’re in talks with Francis’ and he said ‘I predict you’re going to hear some big news of Francis coming very soon.’” Said, Sonnen.

“So I said ‘Did you mean to say that’ and he re-answered it”, Sonnen continued. “He said well, ‘I wasn’t trying to hint that I’ve already done a deal with Francis, as a matter of fact – to be candid with you – where I’m at in the process is I have one final presentation to make to Francis’. So by saying that Chatri is letting us know that I’ve been in talks with him, I’ve made him some offers, we didn’t get it done.”

Whether Ngannou does go to One Championship or not, it has been 14 months since the heavyweight last compete and while rumours fly – he seems no closer to a fight date than he was a few months ago.

