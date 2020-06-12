Francis Ngannou Shares Inspirational Throwback Post

Spread the word!













Top ranking heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou shared photos of himself in 2013 after spending time in Jail due to illegal immigration.

Taking to twitter Ngannou posted the images accompanied by a caption detailing his situation at the time and reminding his followers that they too can succeed.

tell you that it's too late, that you can’t make it, that it's not meant for you, that you're not worth it, or that you can't succeed without them (while their lives aren't an exemple of success). Those voices are always around the corner to make you quit your dream (2/3) pic.twitter.com/844DwaaxbB — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 11, 2020

and maybe your destiny. It’s up to you and only you if you let them get to your mind, but you can also reject or ignore the negativities around you and make it in your own way. (3/3) #throwbackthursday pic.twitter.com/4aLC1jpINc — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 11, 2020

The Cameroonian born fighter has spoken in the past of his journey to get to where he is today. Finding his way to France with no money, being homeless but finding a way to continue and train.

The #2 ranked Heavyweight fighter has been waiting for his second title shot for a long while now, with the biggest roadblock being the trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

With that matchup now being made, Ngannou’s road to the championship seems clear with him being the clear next in line for the winner of that title fight.

In the meantime, Francis has been taking on the stars of the heavyweight division and finishing them in spectacular fashion, currently sitting on a four-fight win streak all coming in the first round by knockout.