Francis Ngannou Sets Sights On Jon Jones Superfight

Francis Ngannou has made it known yet again that he wants to fight Jon Jones.

The heavyweight title contender elaborated on his mindset while doing a recent interview to promote his next fight. This is of course if he can win his next bout, and if Jones will move up to the heavyweight division:

“Personally, I mean, it would be a good fight, first of all for the fans, for me, yes,” Ngannou told TMZ Sports. “Even though Jon Jones is a light heavyweight, this guy has made his legacy, dominating the whole division. He’s a big dude. I met him once, we almost, we are the same height, we are almost the same thing.

“I might just have a few pounds on him. That would be a legit fight. I mean the fight makes sense, it’s very legit. I’m here for it. I’m here for the challenge, but I just want to take things one at a time. I don’t want to mix them up. But yes, I would definitely want that fight.“

The former title contender is slated to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at the UFC Minneapolis show in the headliner on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On the flip side, Jones makes his next title defense as UFC light heavyweight champion Thiago Santos in the main event of the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event. The show is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With their fights being as close as they are, it’s possible that a fight between Jones and Ngannou can get booked. The big question is if Jones wants to make the move to heavyweight. Aside from Ngannou at heavyweight, there’s the always entertaining third fight between Jones and UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier to be made.