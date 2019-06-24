Francis Ngannou Believes He Could Eventually Transition To Boxing

Spread the word!













Francis Nganou believes that he could eventually transition to a career in boxing after his mixed martial arts (MMA) days come to an end.

Speaking to Helen Yee in a recent interview, Ngannou was asked about Joe Rogan’s recent comments about wanting to see “The Predator” box, and if he’d ever consider taking a fight similar to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather:

“So, first of all, boxing is my background,” Ngannou said. “Boxing was my first love for a very long time. For more than 10 years I have been loving boxing without even knowing what MMA was. Then, I get in MMA by opportunity, but still boxing lover. So, I think, at some point, I can end up to cross paths with that dream.”

Ngannou is nowhere near done with his career inside the Octagon. He’s one of the most fierce punchers the sport has ever seen, and is heading into a highly-anticipated heavyweight meeting against ex-champ Junior dos Santos at UFC Minneapolis this weekend (Sat. June 29, 2019).

However, when the time is right, Ngannou believes a transition into the squared circle could definitely happen one day:

“Sooner or later, it’s going to definitely – it might happen,” Ngannou said.