Francis Ngannou may be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, but he certainly isn’t getting paid like one after refusing to sign a new contract with the UFC.

‘The Predator’ impressively beat Ciryl Gane over five rounds this past weekend in what was the final fight of his current UFC deal. However, due to a championship clause within his contract Ngannou will remain tied to the UFC for three more fight or one more year, whatever comes first.

It’s been widely reported that Ngannou made just $600,000 at UFC 270 and the man himself confirmed that to be true during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. The Cameroonian knockout artist also revealed just how much money he left on the table by not re-signing with the UFC.

“I’ve been leaving a lot of money on the table, even since the Stipe (Miocic) fight,” Ngannou said. “By now I might be down at least $7 million that I left on the table. I’m still happy with my $600,000 because I stood to fight for what I work for. Freedom doesn’t work with money. You give up one for one, whether you want freedom or whether you want money. You give up one to gain one.”

“This wasn’t just a fight, I was not just fighting in the Octagon, I was fighting for everything I stand for,” Ngannou continued. “It was way more beyond the fight, it was for my principles, for things that I believe in. That was the reason why I was fighting. Even when they were trying to reach out for a deal they came out with a good amount of money. I’m like, ‘At this point it doesn’t even matter.’ I left that all on the table. I don’t even care. I’m taking my six-hundred thousand, I’m going there, doing this, and I’m winning everything.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

What’s Next For Francis Ngannou?

The UFC heavyweight king has no intention of fighting again on his current contract and recently revealed he is considering sitting out and waiting for the championship clause to expire.

Ngannou has been linked to a boxing match with Tyson Fury with ‘The Gypsy King’ even inviting him into the square circle in the aftermath of UFC 270.

Do you think Francis Ngannou should’ve taken $7 million from the UFC?

