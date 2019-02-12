Francis Ngannou Reveals Why Stipe Miocic Should Be Mad

Top three UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou is set for the second biggest fight of his career when he meets Cain Velasquez at this week’s (Sun., February 17, 2018) UFC on ESPN 1 from Phoenix, Arizona.

The biggest was his title shot against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 in early 2018. He was dominated by then-champ Miocic for the majority of the five-round fight. The loss sunk Ngannou’s surging hype to the bottom of the ladder at heavyweight. That status reached a low point when he lost an uninspired unanimous decision to Derrick Lewis in his next bout at UFC 226.

‘The Predator’ rebounded well against Curtis Blaydes at November’s UFC Beijing, however, knocking out ‘Razor’ in the first round. You might expect his bout with Velasquez to have title fight implications against Daniel Cormier, but Ngannou thinks it’s Miocic who deserves the fight. He revealed why he believes that on this week’s edition of ‘Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show’ (via MMA News):

“I think Stipe has a right to be upset. I think he deserves a rematch. He’s been a UFC champion four times, then he just lost the belt. So he deserves a rematch. I mean, it’s well deserved. Why they don’t give him the rematch, I don’t know, but he deserves it.”

Tough To Argue

Many are in the same boat as Ngannou regarding this topic.

Miocic was a record-setting champion and lost to Cormier via first-round knockout. ‘DC’ then moved on to face Lewis at UFC 230. Cormier won easily, but Miocic claims the champion turned him down at that event. It was thought ‘DC’ would fight Brock Lesnar and retire, but heat for that fight has cooled significantly. For the record, Cormier has said he would have already fought Miocic for the second time if not for a ba ck injury from UFC 230.

He’s postponed his retirement as a result, so we may get to see him rematch the former champ after all.