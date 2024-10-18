Francis Ngannou looks to “prove what I’m made of” in PFL Main Event against Renan Ferreira

The heavyweight king, Francis Ngannou is looking to get back in the win column in the PFL main event on October 19. After being away from MMA for so long, and suffering a recent family tragedy, earning a victory is a needed target for the Cameroonian athlete.

Francis Ngannou Discusses PFL Champion Renan Ferreira

PFL Heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira will be entering the October 19 fight with a reach and height advantage. Trained under former UFC titleholder Junior dos Santos, the Brazilian Ferreira has an impressive 85% knockout win rate. Most recently, he is just coming off of a stunning 21-second knockout against Ryan Bader.

Francis Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion who walked away from the organization. Since then, he has taken on two blockbuster boxing fights against champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. The Cameroonian fighter suffered a brutal knockout loss to Joshua and then later tragically lost his son. Coming into this fight, he feels a fire burning.

During a PFL press conference hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Francis Ngannou explained:

“I think it’s going to be amazing. I wouldn’t call it a return to MMA, but it’s a big night for me to make a statement, to rediscover myself, and to prove what I’m made of. “ Let’s just say I’m going to fight strategically, you know, based on how the fight presents itself. In my career, I’ve only gone for a knockout once, and it didn’t work out for me. The other time I got a knockout in 25 seconds, it wasn’t something that was planned. So, I like to keep it authentic. I’m not planning on a 25-second finish or anything like that. I know I have 25 minutes, so I’ll lay my game plan out over those 25 minutes to win the fight.”

In an interview with Tim Wheaton of Low Kick MMA, Francis Ngannou added:

“I give credit to my hardships, my upbringing. The challenges I faced at a young age prepared me for life. Early on, I knew I was on my own and had to take care of everything myself. It was tough, but it prepared me for the future. Now, when things get tough, I know I’ll get through it. Everything in life comes and goes—nothing lasts forever. It’s about resilience. You’ve got to see beyond what’s in front of you because there’s always something better ahead.”