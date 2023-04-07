PFL (Professional Fighter’s League) president and former kickboxing star, Ray Sefo has commented on the promotion’s chances of agreeing a deal to sign former undisputed UFC heavyweight titleholder, Francis Ngannou, claiming talks between the two parties have all been “positive”.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, departed the organization back in January of this year officially, after his contractual obligations with the promotion expired back in December of last year.

The Batié native has, however, been linked with a move to another mixed martial arts banner following his Octagon exit, Cameroon knockout artist, Ngannou has welcomed the opportunity to sign with the aforenoted, PFL, as well as the ONE Championship promotion in Singapore – claiming both are the current frontrunners for his signature.

Ray Sefo talks up PFL’s chances of inking terms with UFC alum, Francis Ngannou

Furthermore, the 36-year-old has stressed his interest in competing in professional boxing next, and has been linked with a slew of matchups, against the likes of Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr., Tyson Fury – and most notably, former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder.

“That is correct, we’ve had a few meetings with Francis (Ngannou) and those discussions are still going on,” Ray Sefo told MMA Junkie during a recent interview. “Obviously, there’s a few other things he also wants to pursue which is boxing and he knows where we stand with it, too. So, you know, it’s all positive should I say, right?”

In the midst of a six-fight undefeated run professionally, Francis Ngannou most recently unified the heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision win over former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 back in January of last year.

In prior victories, Francis Ngannou has landed consecutive wins over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and in his heavyweight championship coronation, defeated Stipe Miocic with a second round knockout back in March 2021.