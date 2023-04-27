ONE Championship leader, Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed the Singapore-based promotion are set to hold crunch talks with former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, as the Cameroonian remains firmly within free agency following his January departure.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the UFC banner, departed the promotion back in January of this year against the completion of his contractual obligations in December prior.

Stripped of his status as undisputed heavyweight champion, removed from the rankings officially and seeing his period of exclusive negotiating with the UFC amid his departure, waived by the organization.

Francis Ngannou linked with ONE Championship, PFL MMA moves

Yet to ink terms with a mixed martial arts outfit in order to make a return to active competition since January of last year, Batié native, Francis Ngannou has mainly been linked with both the above-mentioned, ONE Championship, and PFL MMA.

And according to Sityodtong, news of Ngannou’s future can be expected soon, as ONE Championship prepare their final offer for the Cameroonian’s signature.

“He (Francis Ngannou) has a bunch of offers on the table,” Chatri Sityodtong told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “He’s waiting for our final offer. I am going to meet Francis (Ngannou) this Saturday. He and I will sit down and talk and for sure; ONE can give him the biggest offer on the table out of all his bids, but it has to work for him, it has to work for us. I just believe that meeting somebody, you get the energy.”

“I think there’s going to be big news on Francis shortly, and I think he’s taking his time,” Sityodtong explained. “From the few interactions I’ve had with Francis, he’s very thoughtful and methodical and careful. At the same time, he’s a very principled man. That’s one thing I’ve learned about him. He’s very principled. He does things on principle. A dollar here, a dollar there won’t sway him. It’s principles. That’s what’s very admirable about him. At the same time, I do believe the world is his oyster. I do believe he’s a big pay-per-view draw in boxing or in MMA.”

Yet to feature since January of last year, Ngannou most recently headlined UFC 270 back in January of last year against former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, securing a unanimous decision victory in the pair’s title unification clash.