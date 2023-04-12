Former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has been tipped to make a move to SIngapore-based mixed martial arts promotion, ONE Championship next – in the form of a potential title fight opposite the undefeated two-weight champion, Anatoly Malykhin.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since headlining UFC 270 back in January of last year against former interim champion, Ciryl Gane – defeating the latter in a unanimous decision title unification victory.

In the time since, Francis Ngannou’s contractual obligations with the promotion came to an end back in December of last year, officially departing the UFC in January of this year.

In the time since, the Cameroonian knockout artist has been linked with a slew of potential ventures next – including a move to professional boxing against the likes of Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

However, the Batié native confirmed that he was in discussions to potentially link up with either the PFL (Professional Fighters League) or the aforenoted, ONE Championship next.

Francis Ngannou touted to fight Anatoly Mylakhin in ONE Championship move

And according to the aforenoted, Malykhin’s coach, boxing phenom, John Hutchinson, a contract is “pending” for Francis Ngannou to fight the Russian.

“When the little soft bum Arjan (Bhullar) comes out of hiding, we promise it will be over very fast in a powerful blink of a (sic) eye,” Hutchinson posted on Instagram. “Making room faster than ever for the real fight to happen. @francisngannou you should of stayed where your (sic) at when you had the chance. Your (sic) about to face the biggest challenge @anmalykhin. Contract pending let’s see who’s (sic) the undisputed king is.” (H/T MMA Mania)

Winning undisputed heavyweight gold under the UFC banner back in March 2021, Ngannou managed to stop former two-time division champion, Stipe Miocic with a thunderous second round KO at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.