Francis Ngannou makes stunning offer to fight UFC foe Stipe Miocic next after boxing clash with Tyson Fury

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has made a stunning offer to complete his trilogy rubber match against former two-time titleholder, Stipe Miocic in his return to MMA – before pursuing a long-awaited fight with Jon Jones, following a spectacular boxing debut against Tyson Fury over the course of the weekend.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, departed the Dana White-led organization back in January of this year, following the completion of his contractual obligations the December prior.

Inking a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in the time since, Ngannou made his return to combat sports over the course of the weekend in a 10-round professional boxing match debut against WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury – scoring a stunning third round knockdown en route to a debated split debated loss to the Morecambe native.

Claiming he believes he won the fight with Fury – a well as maintaining that if the former was honest, he would admit he should have lost a decision to boot, Ngannou has been backed by many to continue his boxing vein, in the form of a potential sophomore outing against former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder next.

Francis Ngannou offers to fight Stipe Miocic next

As for the immediate future, the former UFC heavyweight champion has made a bold offer to fight Ohio veteran and two-time opponent, Miocic off the back of his removal from UFC 295 earlier this month, before continuing his pursuit of a long-awaited showdown with Jones.

“I’ve been calling out (Jon) Jones but I can take Stipe (Miocic) for the same occasion while waiting on JJ to get back,” Francis Ngannou posted on his official X account.

