Former UFC title holder Demetrious Johnson has voiced his support for one-time UFC heavyweight champion-turned-free agent Francis Ngannou.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Johnson spoke about Ngannou’s decision to become a free agent after failed negotiations with the UFC.

Francis Ngannou departed the UFC back in January of this year

“I think it’s good for Francis [Ngannou],” Johnson said. “There’s money outside the UFC…. Could you imagine if he fought Tyson Fury and made like $40 million. He’s not going to make that in the UFC in one fight.”

Ngannou, a knockout artist who became a free agent after a 14-fight stint with the UFC, has hinted at a potential boxing match with Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Demetrious Johnson Has Achieved Championship-Level Success in Two Promotions

Johnson, a former UFC and current ONE flyweight champion, has achieved his own success since being traded for Ben Askren in 2018.

“Mighty Mouse” (31-4-1 Draw, 4-1 in ONE Championship) is arguably one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, holding the record for most title fight wins (12) in UFC flyweight division history.

Since joining ONE Championship, Johnson has defeated Adriano Moreas, Danny Kingad, Tatsumitsu Wada and Yuya Wakamatsu. He also defeated Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed rules fight in March 2022.

Johnson believes it’s an opportune time for mixed martial arts stars to test free agency.

“I’ve been successful outside the UFC. Look at Sergio Pettis, he’s been very successful out of the UFC. Look at Anthony Pettis, he made what? $700,000 fighting Roy Jones Jr.,” Johnson said. “This is the perfect time to be a free agent if you have a big name.”

As a former UFC heavyweight powerhouse, Ngannou has gained interest from several MMA promotions, including Bellator, PFL and ONE championship, to name a select few. His impressive knockout power and athleticism has also piqued the interest of several boxing promotions which could lead to a potential crossover to boxing.