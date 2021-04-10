Francis Ngannou has given an initial assessment of the man many hope he will fight next – Jon Jones.

‘The Predator’ captured heavyweight gold last month when he knocked out Stipe Miocic inside two rounds at UFC 260.

Post-fight, talk immediately turned to who Ngannou will fight next.

Former light-heavyweight king Jones was the name most people mentioned.

Unfortunately, Jones and the UFC appear to be way apart on financial terms ahead of his heavyweight debut.

For that reason, a rematch with Derrick Lewis appears to be next for Ngannou.

During a recent appearance on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast Ngannou commented on Jones pushing for more money to fight him, he said.

“Everybody in this position would like to get compensated. Basically, a guy like Jones, he’s been around for very long and been doing this sport, and (the UFC) grows. I think there’s nothing wrong about (wanting to get paid more). But I don’t know what the deal is. I would like that fight to happen – that would definitely be the No. 1 fight.”

Ngannou respects the fight IQ Jones possesses but doubts the long-time 205lb fighter will be able to take as much as Miocic did throughout their two fights.

“Jon Jones definitely has more tools in his pocket than Stipe, but I’m not sure he’s tougher than Stipe though,” Ngannou said.

In an ideal world Ngannou wants to fight Jones in Africa.

“I think they can recreate ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ – the idea,” Ngannou said. “That would be something dope, and I’m definitely going to be a part of that. I wish they’d do it pretty soon, maybe something with Jones. We’re going to recreate ‘Rumble in the Jungle.’ That’s something epic, and now that Africa stands as a figure of combat sports, we have to go back to that.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Francis Ngannou? Is Stipe Miocic tougher than Jon Jones?