UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has a message for Jon Jones. Get ready.

Ngannou is fresh off his knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 this past Saturday and seems ready to line up his first title defense against Jon Jones.

During this time, Jones has been involved in a very public dispute with the UFC over his pay. He even said he wanted to be cut by the promotion in a now deleted Twitter rant.

Even with the dark cloud surrounding Jones and his negotiations, Ngannou wants the UFC to get the deal done.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Ngannou has a message that is loud and clear for Jones. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Well, my message to Jon would be to get ready and to be serious and to put in the work because it’s going to happen, the biggest challenge of his life. I won’t be going in there to play with him like those guys have been doing. It’s going to feel different. He can put whatever weight he wants on him, that doesn’t take anything less of my strength and my power,” Ngannou said.

Ngannou vs Jones is one of, if not the biggest fight the UFC can make right now. The biggest variable is whether or not Jones and the UFC can come to some sort of agreement.

He has been famous for his rampages on social media in the past and the present. I am almost positive that we can see one about this as well.

However, Jones has spent the past year bulking up and putting on a decent amount of weight in preparation for his move to heavyweight.

Do you think the UFC will be able to book Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones?