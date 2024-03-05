Video – Francis Ngannou gets fresh with female reporter during open workouts in Saudi Arabia

Francis Ngannou dropped some game on an unsuspecting DAZN reporter during Tuesday’s open workouts in Riyadh.

On Friday, March 8, ‘The Predator’ will return to the squared circle for a high-stakes boxing match with top-ranked WBC heavyweight contender Anthony Joshua inside the Kingdom Arena. The bout will go down five months removed from his critically acclaimed boxing debut against Tyson Fury. Though Ngannou came up controversially short on the scorecards, he delivered a star-making performance, knocking down ‘The Gypsy King’ in the third round.

Ahead of their ‘Knockout Chaos’ headliner, Ngannou stepped inside the ring to show off some of his skills during an open workout session. Immediately following his time in the ring, Ngannou spoke with a DAZN reporter who appeared to catch the former UFC champ’s interest in more ways than one.

Francis Ngannou spitting some game to a reporter



“I have something else to do… which is you” 😂#Boxing #JoshuaNgannou



pic.twitter.com/Adf623HMCH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 5, 2024

“I have something else to do… which is you,” Ngannou said in response to a question, eliciting a laugh from the interviewer.

Clearly, Ngannou is feeling some kind of way after going through another grueling training camp.

But before he can get himself some of that good-good, Ngannou will have to take on one of the baddest men in the sweet science. Anthony Joshua carries with him a record of 27-3 with 24 of his victories coming by way of knockout. After suffering back-to-back losses against Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua bounced back with three straight wins over Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, and Otto Wallin.