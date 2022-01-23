UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has reacted to Dana White not putting the belt around his waist at UFC 270.

Last night Francis Ngannou successfully unified the heavyweight division by beating Ciryl Gane. In most title fights, the UFC president would wrap the belt round the winner, however, this time White was nowhere to be seen when the results were announced. The UFC boss also skipped the post-fight press conference adding to the notable tension between the UFC brass and Ngannou which has been triggered by a contract dispute.

The main event of UFC 270 was the final bout on Ngannou’s contract and now with seemingly no agreement in sight, we could now see the reigning UFC champion potentially leave the promotion.

“It’s not simply money,” Ngannou said about his problems with the UFC. “Obviously money is part of it but it’s also the term of the contract that I don’t agree with it. I don’t feel like it’s fair. I don’t feel like I’m a free man. I don’t feel like I have been treated good. It’s unfortunate I have to be in this position to be able to say that but I think it’s something that everybody should at least have the right to claim for what’s best for him. (Transcribed by MMAFighting)

Francis Ngannou Reacts to Dana White’s Actions At UFC 270

Although it is unknown the exact reason why White did not present Ngannou with the belt, it still does not look like the relationship between the parties is getting any better.

“I don’t know. You have to ask him,” Ngannou said when asked about the incident. “No, I did not have anything to do about that. I think that was their decision. I’m about to ask about that, too.”

‘The Predator’ is ever the gentleman and continued to keep it respectful when touching on the subject.

“it’s been a long time I’ve been wondering about my future in the company,” Ngannou said. “So nothing has changed. I’m still in the same position. I’ve been going to the UFC a lot so I’d kind of like exhausted all my options.”

“At the end of the day, we put a lot of work in this job. We take a lot on our body to make it happen. So at least we can have a fair and square deal.”

What do you think? Will we see Francis Ngannou fight in the UFC again?

