Francis Ngannou Fires Back at UFC President Dana White: ‘That’s a Lie’ Over Pay Dispute

PFL star Francis Ngannou has fired back at UFC president Dana White as their cold war continues.

As we know, Francis Ngannou and Dana White aren’t exactly best friends. While they once had a solid working relationship, that hasn’t been the case for a long time now. In addition to some friction during Ngannou’s last few years with the promotion, the two have traded verbal shots in the media, especially since ‘The Predator’ made his way over to the PFL.

Recently, Dana White hit back at Francis Ngannou for criticizing the UFC’s fighter pay structure in comparison to the world of boxing. As we know, White has taken exception to criticism of fighter pay for years now, and it continues to serve as one of the most controversial topics surrounding the company.

Ahead of his return to the cage against Renan Ferreira at PFL Battle of the Giants, Ngannou spoke candidly about White and his retort during a recent interview.

Francis Ngannou responds to Dana White

“Unless he was the one writing the check, I don’t see how he could know that.

“But for me, as the one receiving that money after leaving the UFC, and based on what the UFC was proposing, it was just a trap.

“It wasn’t a solid contract… so that’s a lie.”

“Honestly, I don’t know anything about what he said [about entering boxing]. He has said many things so far; we are all confused.”

Quotes via Boxing Social

Francis Ngannou has clearly worked incredibly hard to get to where he’s at in life. From his mixed martial arts success to blockbuster boxing bouts against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, he has gone above and beyond the expectations that many put in front of him.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see if there’s any legitimate interest in a PFL vs UFC crossover – especially when you consider the money that would be put behind it from the forces in Saudi Arabia.