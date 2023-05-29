Off the back of his monumental signing with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) earlier this month, former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has been tipped to potentially face a host of heavyweight talents and champions the world over – by former UFC welterweight title challenger, Dan Hardy.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, departed the promotion back in January of this year following the completion of his contractual obligations with the organization last December, electing against signing a new contract with the Dana White-led promotion.

Francis Ngannou departed the UFC in less than ceremonious circumstances

Expected to make his return to active competition in mixed martial arts next year with the PFL, Batié native, Francis Ngannou is expected to pursue a professional boxing debut later this year before a return to mixed martial arts competition.

Yet to book a debut opponent, Francis Ngannou has been touted as potential opponents for ONE Championship heavyweights, the current Bellator heavyweight titleholder, as well as talents under the scrutiny of the PFL.

“I’m excited at the possibilities,” Dan Hardy told The Sportsman during a recent interview. “I think there are a few options. There are other heavyweights out there in other promotions. Over in ONE Championship, we’ve got Arjan Bhullar, and Anatoly Malykhin, who would be great fights. Ryan Bader over in Bellator I think could be an interesting one. Someone else that’s very athletic and brings speed and wrestling ability to the division.”



“But, Ante Delija feels like a very good pick as well,” Hardy continued. “We’ve got some good heavyweights; [Bruno] Cappelozza. There are good heavyweights on the PFL roster right now that I feel, with maybe another two or three fights, they’ll be in a position to step forward.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Last featuring professionally back in January of last year atop a UFC 270 card in Anaheim, California – Ngannou successfully unified the heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision victory against former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane.