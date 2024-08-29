Francis Ngannou still hungry for boxing as he eyes Wilder and Usyk clashes: ‘Why not fight everyone?’

Despite his two-fight losing skid since his professional boxing move, and ahead of his PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut in two months time, former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has vowed to compete in his pursuit of a first win in the squared circle — eyeing former titleholder, Deontay Wilder as well as Oleksandr Usyk.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is slated to headline a PFL event in October, making his SmartCage debut in a matchup opposite Brazilian heavyweight star, Renan Ferreira in a return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, most recently fighting earlier this year, Cameroonian knockout artist, Ngannou dropped a devastating second round knockout loss to former two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua in the Middle East.

Late last year to boot, Batie superstar, Ngannou made his professional boxing debut in a matchup against the then-unbeaten WBC heavyweight gold holder, Tyson Fury — dropping the Morecambe native with a stunning knockdown before dropping a controversial split decision loss in the desert.

Francis Ngannou welcomes Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk boxing fights

However, ahead of his clash with Ferreira in October, Ngannou has welcomed the chance to made a third walk to the boxing ring — against everybody from the likes of Wilder to current world champion, Usyk.

“Absolutely, I would love that fight,” Francis Ngannou told talkSPORT of a matchup with Deontay Wilder. “Pure boxing, don’t be delusional here. That’s where we both stand a chance, but if we go MMA only one man stands a chance. It’s a fight that I want, I always wanted that fight. At some point we had a discussion that didn’t go too far, but we wanted to make this fight happen.”

“And even more boxers — Usyk? Why not,” Francis Ngannou explained. “I have the (Tyson) Fury rematch then Deontay Wilder on the wish list. (Martin Bakole) not really. That is the fight I would choose as the last option because I see him more like a brother. I’d fight anyone else beside him, plus he’s dangerous.”