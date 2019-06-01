Former UFC Lightweight Accepts 16-Month USADA Suspension

Spread the word!













Former UFC lightweight fighter Alex Gorgees has accepted a 16-month USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) suspension after testing positive for banned substances last year.

Gorgees made his UFC debut against Damir Ismagulov at UFC Adelaide in December. He would lose via unanimous decision.

However, it later came to light that the Australian had failed an in-competition drug test submitted on December 2.

He tested positive for a metabolite of drostanolone and a long-term metabolite of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT) — both of which are banned substances. He further tested positive for both metabolites after submitting more samples.

According to a USADA release, Gorgees has now been released by the UFC. Because the 23-year-old came forward with detailed evidence of his use of prohibited substances, he received a reduction from the maximum two-year period of ineligibility involving a non-specified substance.

His 16-month period of ineligibility began December 2 and he will be eligible to compete again on April 2, 2020.