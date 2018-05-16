Former Title Challenger Re-Signs With UFC

According to a report from MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, former two-time UFC flyweight title challenger and current bantamweight contender John Dodson has re-signed with the promotion. Per the report, Dodson’s new deal includes a four-fight contract.

Most recently, Dodson scored a split-decision victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 222 this past March in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dodson’s contract expired following the fight, but he made it clear that he would like to remain under contract with the world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion.

Gaining recognition after winning the 14th installment of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) as a bantamweight in 2011, Dodson then dropped down to 125 pounds where he became an intriguing contender in the division. He then compiled a 4-2 record at flyweight, but following his second defeat to divisional kingpin Demetrious Johnson in 2015, he elected to jump back up to bantamweight.

Since then, “The Magician” has gone 3-2, picking up victories over Manvel Gamburyan, Eddie Wineland and Munhoz, while suffering losses to John Lineker and Marlon Moraes.

Dodson’s next fight is not currently set, but it’s believed that he would like to return to the Octagon later this summer.