Former Champ Laughs At Khamzat Chimaev’s Big Callout of Alex Pereira: “There’s no way”

Khamzat Chimaev taking on Alex Pereira at a higher weight division than both compete in is seen as a bit of a wild notion to a former UFC middleweight champion.

In a video interview segment, with an excerpt shared as a clip on X via the account @ChampRDS, Dricus du Plessis was asked about some recent comments made by the man who took his 185 pound crown. DDP dropped his middleweight strap to ‘Borz’ in one of the most dominant championship wins in MMA history at UFC 319 in August.

When asked how he feels about his former adversary Chimaev regarding his recent efforts calling out UFC’s newly minted light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for a clash at heavyweight, du Plessis said,

“I mean, he’s always had crazy callouts. You know, Khamzat [Chimaev], there’s no way he beats [Alex] Pereira in my opinion. I think Pereira right now is one of the greatest to ever do this sport or any combat sport for that matter. But yeah, he’s a big guy. Even now at light heavyweight, he looked so big against [Magomed] Ankalaev, it was crazy. So you know, I think it’s; I mean that’s all hype. I don’t think there’s any realistic chance that ever happens.”

Khamzat Chimaev also down to fight Alex Pereira at light heavyweight

Khamzat Chimaev is not just game to fight ‘Poatan’ at heavyweight but ‘Borz’ also has a certain keenness to battle Pereira at 205 to become a two division UFC champion.

Discussing this with Aslanbek Badaev on the Badaev Podcast recently, Chimaev stated [via Lowkick MMA],