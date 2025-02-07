“Footwork is not important” UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis Teaches Nina Marie Daniele the Basics of His Striking “Just throw.”

Dricus Du Plessis has gained attention for his unorthodox approach to MMA striking. Unlike traditional fighters who emphasize technical precision and balance, UFC middleweight champion Du Plessis appears to defy many established norms. In a recent video, the UFC 312 headliner taught his striking style to Nina Marie Daniele.

Dricus Du Plessis on his Striking to Nina Marie Daniele

MMA analysts describe his style as “awkward” yet effective, relying on unpredictability, raw power, and relentless aggression rather than textbook techniques. His ability to overwhelm opponents with unconventional blitzes and surprising timing has been a key factor in his rise to the top of the UFC middleweight division.

In a recent lighthearted training session with social media personality Nina Marie Daniele, UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis made a bold and unconventional statement:

“Everything you’ve ever learned about footwork—forget it. Footwork is not important. You start running towards your opponent and throw him—just throw. Whatever he throws? Yeah, take it. And then throw what you want to throw.”

While the comment was delivered in a humorous context, it reflects the polarizing nature of Du Plessis’ striking style. Dricus Du Plessis’ striking often involves charging forward with heavy punches, sometimes sacrificing balance and positioning. His unpredictability makes it difficult for opponents to anticipate his next move.

The South African comes from a striking background being a kickboxing national champion before transitioning to MMA. Now, he is known for mixing his attacks with takedown threats and superb grappling. Many of his techniques are self-taught.

Is adherence to traditional techniques always necessary? For Du Plessis, the answer seems to be no. He will look to defend his UFC middleweight throne against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 this weekend.