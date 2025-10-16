Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez Talks Future Matchups In The UFC

UFC middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez co-hosted the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast with former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson. The podcast recently lost co-host, legendary MMA referee “Big” John McCarthy, who left the show last month after announcing his return to refereeing. Hernandez is the most recent guest host of the show alongside Thomson. This marks his first public appearance since pulling out of this Saturday’s main event against Reinier de Ridder.

“It’s good, man. I’m doing a lot better now. It’s like I’ve finally been training again. So it’s great to be back on the mats, kind of going crazy,” he told Josh Thomson when asked how he was doing.

“Everything happens for a reason, you know what I mean? I’m just believing in that and going to get back to work.”

Thomson brought up how Hernandez had fought Brendan Allen twice, and mentioned the title implications of the upcoming bout. “How do you feel seeing Brendan Allen step into your position?”

Fluffy didn’t hesitate to praise his replacement and former opponent, telling Thomson:

“Dude, I like Brendan Allen as a person. If he gets that shot and shuts the hype down, then it just looks better for me. Good for him, I like him. Everyone’s hella cool in the game so far that I’ve met. I think it will be a very fun fight because both men come to bang, and Brendan Allen hits hard. The other dude (RDR) is awkward and like, big and lanky. As a fan, I really do want to see this fight.”

“He’s a fucking dog and I give him respect” : Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez on Fight with DDP

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 09: (R-L) Anthony Hernandez secures a rear choke submission against Roman Dolidze of Georgia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Due to Fluffy pulling out of Saturday’s fight with RDR, the question remains: who will Fluffy fight next? Speaking with UFC veteran Josh Thomson, Fluffy discussed possible matchups and his desire to fight on the next Los Angeles fight card.

Josh asked the middleweight contender, “You did pick DDP (Dricus du Plessis) to get it done, just more of a scrappy kind of guy, right? But he had no answers for the wrestling. When you take a look at Khamzat, what do you see in him that makes him so good—besides the wrestling?”

Fluffy told Josh, “That’s all I really see, to be honest. It’s all I’ve ever seen, to be honest. He showed his striking with Gilbert (Burns), and I don’t think it was the greatest. Best thing is his wrestling—you let him connect his hands, and it’s a fucking nightmare from there.”

As for a possible future matchup with Khamzat, Fluffy said, “I’m not saying it would be an easy fight, it’d be a fucking hard fight, and a fun fight, but it would be a very boring fight, to be honest. When you fight those kind of guys, it’s fucking boring as shit.”

Thomson told Anthony, “I’d love to see you and DDP fight, because the two of you guys throw caution to the wind. You both walk forward, throw heavy shots, you both can grapple.”

Fluffy responded, “He’s a fucking dog and I give him respect. I would fucking love that fight. I would love to give people the title fight they wanted.”

With his raw honesty, that makes this interview worth watching. Along with an aggressive style, and willingness to face anyone in the division, it’s clear that no matter who Fluffy fights next, fans will be tuning in.