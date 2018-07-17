Floyd Mayweather Tops Conor McGregor On Forbes Celebrity 100 List

Floyd Mayweather can’t stop beating Conor McGregor, even outside of the boxing ring.

Since their ‘money fight’ last year, Mayweather and McGregor have been lavishing in the mega paydays they each received as a result from the Las Vegas affair. Mayweather has since been traveling across the globe while McGregor has found himself in some legal trouble after a Brooklyn bus attack, and is also preparing to welcome his second child into the world.

Even after defeating the Irishman in August, Mayweather has defeated McGregor yet again – this time on the 2018 Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Mayweather tops off the list at the No. 1 spot, while McGregor is well below him at number 12:

“The UFC’s biggest star has not stepped foot in the Octagon professionally since November 2016, but Conor McGregor scored his biggest payday to date thanks to a 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. “McGregor banked an estimated $85 million for the fight, more than five times his previous top paycheck. The fight had 4.3 million PPV buys and generated more than $550 million in revenue. The Irishman signed a slew of deals over the past 12 months with the buzz around the Mayweather fight. “His current partners are Burger King, Beats by Dre, Monster Energy, David August, BSN, Anheuser-Busch, HiSmile and Betsafe. He also has a residency deal with the Wynn Las Vegas for all of his afterparties, and his digital properties, Conor McGregor FAST Program, MacMoji App, MacTalk App and the Mac Life, also generate cash.”

Mayweather defeated McGregor via 10th round TKO inside the T-Mobile Arena. “Money” allowed the former UFC “Champ Champ” to exhaust himself in the opening rounds before pouring on the offense to finish the gassed Irishman, and earn his 50th consecutive victory inside the squared circle. Mayweather has since retired from boxing with an undefeated 50-0 record.