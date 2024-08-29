Was Floyd Mayweather right to fire a referee? Joe Rogan weighs in

Former world champion professional boxing star, Floyd Mayweather has been defended for his decision to dismiss a referee and request a new official during his rematch exhibition fight with John Gotti III over the course of last weekend by UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan, who claimed his decision was the right one.

Mayweather, a dominant former world champion professional boxer across a slew of weight classes, called time on his career back in 2017, landing a fifteenth professional win with a stunning tenth round TKO win over former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joe Rogan defends Floyd Mayweather’s decision to replace referee in Mexico City

And returning to the squared circle in Mexico City over the course of last weekend, Grand Rapids puncher, Mayweather saw his rematch clash with Gotti III go viral after he dismissed a referee who called a rabbit punch against him — in a controversial call, before replacing the official with another referee.

However, according to veteran Octagon caller, Rogan, Mayweather was right in his decision to force the official from the ring and replace him with a different referee.

“It’s Floyd Mayweather,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. “Like, what’s the referee going to do? ‘F*ck you, I’m gonna stop the fight’ Also, they’re in Mexico City like you could get killed. Like, just get out of the ring, buddy.”

So, Floyd throws this punch and he’s 100% correct, the punch landed on the side of the head,” Joe Rogan explained. “It’s a right hook, it’s a perfect punch.”

Fighting his rematch with Gotti III earlier this month in Mexico, Mayweather went the distance with the New York native in a non-scored bout — the latest in a lengthy list of lucrative boxing exhibitions for the Michigan icon.