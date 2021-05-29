Former multiple-time, division boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather appears to be supremely confident ahead of his exhibition showdown against YouTuber, Logan Paul on June 6th. — so much so, that he’s claimed that if he wants the clash to last just one round, well, then it will.



Mayweather will make his second exhibition outing since calling time on his professional career back in August of 2017 after he competed against Rizin FF kickboxer, Tenshin Nasukawa back on New Year’s Eve in December of 2018 — scoring a first round knockout win over the Japanese striker.



Speaking with Caleb Pressley on the Sundae Conversation on Barstool Sports — Mayweather alluded to Logan Paul as ‘Logan Fall’ — before explaining that whilst he’s got no strategy in place for the exhibition, if he wants the bout to last a sole round, then it will.



“No strategy, I just got to show up,” Mayweather said. “If I want it to go one round, it’ll go one round. If I want it to go two, (it’ll go) two. It’s all up to me… His first name is Logan, Logan Fall (Paul) after June 6. because he’s gonna fall.“



Mayweather is sitting as a lofty betting favourite ahead of the bout in Miami, Florida, with bookies marking him as high as a staggering -1700 favourite against Paul, who has boxed just once as a professional, dropping a split decision rematch to fellow YouTuber, KSI in a rematch of their majority draw amateur match. The clash is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida — with the YouTube cruiserweight title on the line.



With a perfect professional record of 50-0, Mayweather last competed professionally back in August of 2017 where he scored a tenth round knockout win over former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor in a blockbuster showdown.



Across the course of a gold-laden career, the 44-year-old Grand Rapids native has scored victories against the likes of Tony Pep, Diego Corrales, Jose Luis Castillo (x2), Arturo Gatti, Zab Judah, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Victor Ortiz, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, Marcos Maidana (x2), and Manny Pacquiao to name a few.



The event takes place on June 6. — and features an undercard of Badou Jack vs. Jean Pascal, as well as former Cincinnati Bengels wide-receiver, Chad Johnson who takes on Brian Maxwell.