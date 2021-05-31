Floyd Mayweather has opened as a gigantic favourite ahead of his June 6. exhibition boxing match against YouTuber, Logan Paul, and has claimed the bout, which he compared to a “legalised bank robbery” was too good for him to turn down.



Appearing at the June 6. event at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida — Mayweather tackles Paul in his second exhibition bout, following a New Year’s Eve knockout win over Rizin FF kickboxing talent, Tenshin Nasukawa back in December of 2018.



Earlier this week, Grand Rapids native, Mayweather claimed that the bout with Paul would last as long as he wanted, even if that meant it would’nt exceed a single round — referring to Ohio native, Paul as “Logan Fall“.



“No strategy, I just got to show up,” Mayweather said. “If I want it to go one round, it’ll go one round. If I want it to go two, (it’ll go) two. It’s all up to me… His first name is Logan, Logan Fall (Paul) after June 6. because he’s gonna fall.”

Taking on Paul, who has only competed professionally once inside the squared-circle in the form of a split decision loss to fellow YouTuber, KSI — Mayweather is supremely confident ahead of the matchup as you would imagine, detailing how the payday he’ll receive for the outing will outweigh the risk of the bout, quite significantly.



“My nickname is ‘Money’ for a reason,” Mayweather said during his appearance on Showtime’s feature; Inside Mayweather vs. Paul. “I worked extremely hard for years and years to get to a certain level. A level where we can start calling everything an event. I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it’s something easy like (a fight with Logan Paul), a legalised bank robbery, I gotta do it. I have to do it.” (H/T Boxing Scene)

Mayweather, 44, last competed professionally back in August of 2017 — improving to 50-0 with an eventual tenth round knockout win over former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor.



A five-weight, fifteen-time world boxing champion, Mayweather has bested the likes of Diego Corrales, Jesus Chavez, Jose Luis Castillo (x2), Philip N’dou, Arturo Gatti, Zab Judah, Carlos Baldomir, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Victor Ortiz, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, Marcos Maidana (x2), Manny Pacquiao, and Andre Berto. From his fifty fight professional career, Mayweather has scored twenty-seven separate knockout stoppages.