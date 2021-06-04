Floyd Mayweather has invited Tyron Woodley to train with him ahead of his fight against Jake Paul on August 28.

‘The Chosen One’ is set to make his boxing debut against Paul on Showtime pay-per-view later this summer. Woodley was previously a UFC champion who cemented his legacy as one of the best welterweight fighters of all time before a downturn in form saw him cut from the promotion after four straight defeats.

Paul is a former Disney actor and YouTube star that has been making a name for himself in boxing since 2020. The 24-year-old is 3-0 as a professional but has faced extremely low-level opposition throughout his run in the sport. Most recently, he scored a quick KO victory against former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren, who had Woodley in his corner on fight night.

Mayweather is one of the best boxers ever and boasts a 50-0 record. On Sunday, he’ll square off against Logan Paul who like his brother, is best known as an internet celebrity. Once ‘Money’ is done with his fight this weekend, he wants to help Woodley inflict another defeat on the Paul family.

“Well, give me Tyron Woodley. I make sure I get in camp and train him for this fight,” Mayweather said in a media scrum. “I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas and work with us.”

Woodley was quick to accept Mayweather’s training offer.

“They just texted me, let’s do it,” Woodley said in his own media scrum. “I just talked to him today so for sure, why would I not train with the greatest boxer of all time? He’s already my dog and we’ve been talking about training anyway, so for sure. I’m definitely going to take him up on that.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

