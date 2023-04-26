It seems as if Floyd Mayweather‘s next boxing exhibition match will be an interesting one as the boxing legend has just announced that he will be facing the grandson of the notorious crime boss John Gotti in the ring.

John Gotti III is actually an MMA fighter and holds a record of 5-1 in the octagon. His last two fights have been boxing exhibition matches, and he’s gone 2-0.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is obviously a legendary boxer. 50-0 in the squared circle, ‘Money’ has faced the greatest boxers of this generation and came out the victor. While many criticize his heavily defensive style coupled with his seemingly-arrogant persona, Mayweather is actually a very beloved figure in the boxing scene.

While many would have loved to see the legend fully retire, ‘Money’ still does what he does best: box for absurd amounts of money. His last five boxing bouts have been exhibition matches against the likes of Logan Paul, Deji, and more.

Floyd Mayweather lines up another boxing exhibition for big money against John Gotti III

While no exact date has been announced for the fight, it is rumored the event will take place in Florida. The fight is supposed to be in dedication to the memory of Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico, his longtime friend and assistant, who sadly passed away in April of 2023.

On Instagram, Mayweather shared his plans for 2023 and announced he would be participating in five exhibitions this year. The exhibitions will take place all over the world, including the USA, Australia, Japan and more.

“This is what my 2023 looks like so far…” Floyd Mayweather began. “5 exhibitions in 5 countries in 9 months, and if any of these exhibitions don’t happen, I still get paid. I’m the most active hustler in boxing. My money is guaranteed.”

Are you going to watch any of the Floyd Mayweather exhibition fights this year?