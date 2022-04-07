After several claims of throwing in the towel on his legendary career, boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr has inked a new fight contract. Fans of ‘Money’ Mayweather haven’t seen the boxer in the ring since his highly publicized- and equally criticized- bout against YouTuber Logan Paul. As reported by combat sports journalist Michael Benson, Mayweather’s return to the ring is set to take place in Dubai, and also presents a tantalizing prospect for MMA fans: Anderson “the spider” Silva on the undercard.

Floyd Mayweather and Silva’s return action has fans around the world hyped.

Mayweather’s return bout is an eight-round exhibition against Don Moore on May 14th. Aside from the inherent excitement that the fight presents, the setting will also play a factor in driving potential PPV buy-rate, as the match will take place atop the helipad of the Burj Al Arab building in Dubai.

Whilst Mayweather takes the headlines, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is set to lace up his gloves on the undercard, in what will be ‘The Spider’s’ third pro boxing match. With successful efforts against Julio César Chávez Jr and Tito Ortiz in July and September of 2021, Silva has already made quite the name for himself in his brief career as a professional boxer. As well as Silva, experienced pro boxer Badou Jack (25-3-3) is also set to make an undercard appearance, although no opponent has been announced for either man so far.

Citing age as a factor in his decision to step away from the ring during the post-fight of his bout with Logan Paul, one can’t be sure if Mayweather was drawn back to boxing by his love of the sport or his infatuation with money. Either way, the upcoming fight will definitely help foster the growing interconnectivity between the worlds of boxing and MMA. With top boxers like Tyson Fury frequently calling out MMA champions like Francis Ngannou, Mayweather and Silva’s shared presence on a card only heightens the chance of the aforementioned dream match occurring.

🥊 ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for an eight-round exhibition fight against Don Moore on May 14th at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE. It's being reported that the undercard will feature Anderson Silva and Badou Jack. pic.twitter.com/ePEm1g78Ki — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 7, 2022

What are your thoughts on Floyd Mayweather‘s return to boxing?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.