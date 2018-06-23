Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC Singapore

The UFC put on a decent regional card for those who were willing to get up early on a Saturday morning with today’s (June 23, 2018) UFC Fight Night 132 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

While not the strongest card on paper, UFC Singapore ended up delivering some great fights. The promotion has been making inroads in the Asian MMA market, and Saturday morning seems to have been a successful venture in that aspect.

Let’s once again break down the five biggest takeaways after another UFC card:

5. UFC’s Asian Market Is Expanding And Progressing:

The UFC has been aggressive in their international expansion, announcing events in Russia and always making inroads in the Asian MMA market.

Saturday’s event in Singapore appears to show some progress in the region, with all the regional fighters delivering solid performances.

And the media attention for what amounted to be a very weak card on paper seemed almost disproportionate, as the card got a good deal of coverage.

So far, the UFC’s offerings in Asia have been, extremely top heavy to put it charitably. Former UFC champion Holly Holm headlined a card on the continent, and on Saturday former title contender Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone carried the show, but that’s about where the name recognition stops.

The amount of attention these weaker international cards still seem to get shows that should the UFC put together a more complete card in the region, it would likely be a rousing success.

Asian MMA talent really showed out on Saturday, and the media attention these weaker international cards are reasons to be enthusiastic if you’re an MMA fan living in Asia.